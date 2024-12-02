Australia Post partners Data61 to boost ecommerce operations

According to Aus Post, the step up into ecommerce is to leverage its ‘digital and cyber expertise’ and data innovation in order to enhance consumer convenience, proprint.com.au reports. It has not disclosed plans to restructure its post division, the core of its services.

The company is set to roll out ecommerce with the help of Data61 up to 2018 in three main platforms: trusted services, digital government services and logistics. Aus Post chief executive Ahmed Fahour says the partnership will serve to ‘maximise its ecommerce expertise’ and capitalise on convenience for online customers.