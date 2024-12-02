Aurora Exchange, Maiden Life, MANGOPAY launch P2P platform for fintech, insurtech

Aurora Exchange has chosen MANGOPAY as its custodian and payments technology provider. MANGOPAY is an e-money issuer, regulated by the CSSF, Luxembourgs financial regulator, with a licence in all EEA countries.

Aurora Exchange opens for transactions in Finland as soon as filings to the Finnish Financial Supervisory are done. This is estimated to happen by end of October 2016. After the launch in the Finnish market, Aurora Exchange expands to multiple European markets.

Aurora Exchange is backed by a group of Finnish investors and the Finnish technology investment fund TEKES, and is inviting investors into Series A funding stage to expand the service for global growth.