AT&T, Intel put consumer drones to the LTE test

Features like a live view of cameras and sensors on the drone or operating it beyond line of sight require a reliable nationwide network for connectivity. The AT&T Internet of Things (IoT) team and the AT&T Foundry innovation center in Palo Alto, California will be working with Intel to evaluate performance of the LTE network at higher altitudes. They will be testing to see how it affects video streaming, transmitting telematics and flight information.

Connecting drones over the network are set to address many challenges, including safety and security concerns, real-time communications, potential interference with manned aircraft and supporting future capabilities (such as beyond line of sight), as they are approved by the FAA.

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Intel will show off the Yuneec Typhoon H with Intel RealSenseTechnology UAV, which will stream video and telematics from the air over LTE and use the AT&T core network.