AscendantFX, Fiserv partner for international payments capabilities

The integration into the WireXchange wire transfer solution from Fiserv is enabled by an API module developed in collaboration with the Bankers Bank. This approach reflects the pace of change in the digital payments landscape, which has made it vital for financial institutions to embrace a payments strategy that delivers agile solutions.

A single point of human contact is assigned to each financial institution client with AscendantFX for responsive support from a dedicated expert versed in the nuances of dealing with Financial Institutions. All transactions are monitored through proprietary trend analytics to identify potential fraud or suspicious activities. Vendor risk management is streamlined through access to a complete Due Diligence package.

AscendantFX joins a cutting-edge suite of payment processing products and services offered by Fiserv to meet the demand for efficient transactions.