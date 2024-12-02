Ascend Money, Red Hat Solutions to accelerate electronic payments across Southeast Asia

Ascend Moneys TrueMoney payment platform serves more than 30 million people through its e-wallet app and 50,000 agent networks. TrueMoney supports bill payments, mobile top-ups, money transfers, and online and offline payments.

As the company rolls out its new application foundation, Ascend Money plans to use Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to create, host, and scale applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform helps Ascend Money unite its developers and IT operations teams on a single platform for modern and traditional applications with shorter development cycles.

In addition, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform unites developers and IT operations on a single platform to build, deploy, and manage applications consistently across hybrid cloud infrastructures.