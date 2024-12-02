Argent Bank rolls out business mobile banking suite

The Argent Biz Mobile app for iPhone and Android devices is designed for business banking customers. Customers can also access accounts through the Argent Mobile Web platform to make transfers, track recent transactions and pay bills, among other services.

Argent Biz Mobile provides business customers with the capability to access information and manage their assets from their smartphones, including view account balances and transactions, search for specific transactions, transfer funds between accounts with Argent, pay vendors and other payees, view and cancel scheduled payments, search for nearby Argent branches and ATMs, deposit cheques using image capture mobile deposit and others.

Argent Biz Mobile is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Using the camera on a smartphone, customers can make deposits simply by taking a picture of the front and back of an endorsed cheque, entering the cheque amount and selecting the deposit account. On-screen confirmations and email notifications communicate the status of the deposit. The bank’s Mobile Web solution is identical to its smartphone app, but without the mobile deposit feature.