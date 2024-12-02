Argent Bank adds iPad app to Biz Mobile suite

Argent Biz Mobile for iPad enables business customers to access information and manage their assets from their Apple tablets, including view account balances and transactions, search for specific transactions, transfer funds between accounts with Argent, pay vendors and other Bill Pay payees, view and cancel scheduled bill payments, search for nearby Argent branches and ATMs, deposit cheques using image capture mobile deposit and others.

Argent Biz Mobile is available for download through the Apple App Store. Argent Biz Mobile with Mobile Deposit is available to existing customers enrolled in Argent’s Business Online Banking solution. Using the camera on an iPad, customers can make deposits by taking a picture of the front and back of an endorsed cheque, entering the cheque amount and selecting the deposit account. On-screen confirmations and email notifications communicate the status of the deposit.

In recent news, Argent has launched a business mobile banking suite for smartphones.