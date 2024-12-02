Arcadier to raise USD 25 mln to bring blockchain to ecommerce marketplaces

Arcadier is a SaaS marketplace builder and one of the recognised global leaders of multi-vendor marketplace technology. It powers more than 7,000 online marketplaces in over 170 countries, and enables startup entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities alike to build their own white-labelled marketplaces easily.

The Singapore-based online marketplace builder aims to introduce immutability, transparency, and decentralisation to the global B2B and B2C ecommerce markets, while enhancing trust through blockchain. Arcadier intends to raise USD 25 million by Q3 2019. To-date, they have already raised USD 1 million via a private sale.

The TGE Presale of ARCX tokens will commence at arcadierx.io from 1 December 2018, and will be used to fund the development of Project ArcadierX; five blockchain initiatives that will enhance the current Arcadier marketplace platform. The current ecosystem of 7,000+ global marketplaces will be the immediate launchpad of ArcadierX.