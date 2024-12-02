Arcadia to model Klarnas new Slice it in 3 in the UK

Slice it in 3 allows shoppers to pay for their boots, bags and bomber jackets in three equal instalments. The first part of the payment is taken via debit or credit card at the point of purchase. The two subsequent payments are being deducted from the shopper’s chosen payment card automatically 30 and 60 days after that. However, the merchant gets paid immediately by Klarna.

With Klarna’s Pay later option, a credit application is not required and there is no interest, no fees and no late payment charges involved ever. This gives customers the financial control and flexibility they want, without committing to a long-term relationship and with no extra fees.

Arcadia Group and Klarna are partners since 2016, and the adoption of Slice it in 3 forms part of Arcadia’s mission to put customer experience at the heart of its offer, thus turning a transaction into a service for their millions of shoppers. Slice it in 3 will replace Klarna’s Slice it option across all Arcadia Group Ltd brands, and will complement Klarna’s Pay later option, which will remain available for smaller basket values.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.