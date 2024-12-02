Apple Wallet shows balances and transactions for US Discover credit cards

With the new functionality, tapping on a transaction will deep-link into the Discover app or website, so users can action accordingly. This integration is rolling out as part of the just-released iOS 17.1 developer beta 3.











In the UK, the Wallet app supports the Connected Cards feature with many different banks. This is enabled through a UK standardised Open Banking API.

No such API exists in the US, so Apple has partnered specifically with Discover to enable this feature for Discover US credit cards. The company did not comment on whether other US banks will add support in the future.

If a customer is running the iOS 17.1 beta and has a Discover credit card in the Wallet app, taping on it and pressing the button to opt-in and begin the connect card flow will enable the new functionality. This will involve securely authenticating with Discover. Once setup, one can see his card’s balance in the Wallet app.

Following Apple’s usual privacy standards, any data fetched through the Connected Cards feature remains on device and is not shared with Apple.





Previous developments from Apple

At the beginning of October 2023, Apple Wallet has expanded to support PayPal and Venmo cards. Users can make secure payments in-store, online, and in apps using Apple Pay. The integration allows users to earn cashback and rewards on eligible purchases. Payments are authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, passcode, or dynamic security code.

To add cards, users can scan or manually enter details via Apple Wallet app. The service enhances convenience and security for PayPal and Venmo customers, enabling seamless transactions across Apple devices. Further expansion options for additional cards are expected in the coming months.