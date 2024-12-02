Apple promotes Apple Pay via iTunes gift cards in UK and US

The gift card values USD 5/GBP 5 and the campaign is set to stimulate customers use iPhone and Apple Watch based payments service. Moreover, as part of the campaign launch, retails will encourage customers to pay with Apple Pay and for those that do not want the service, offer a walkthrough of getting set up in exchange for the iTunes credit.

The iTunes credit will not be auto-applied for those that use Apple Pay at checkout, but rather only offered to those that are new to Apple Pay. Apple has run these promotions previously, and it typically has a limited supply of gift cards to hand out per store, according to 9to5mac.com.

The promotion will be available in Apple retail stores in the US and the UK. It applies to any purchase including an iTunes gift card. Customers can get to keep the complimentary iTunes gift card if they happen to return the product they purchase in the future.