Apple Pay will reach 200 mln users in 2020, study shows

The research, Contactless Payments: Payment Cards, OEM Pay & Mobile Wallets 2018-2023, uncovers the fact that OEM Pay services, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, will reach 450 million by 2020, with Apple accounting for one in two OEM Pay users globally.

The combined market share of Apple, Samsung and Google will reach 60% of global mobile contactless users by 2023, up from an estimated 50% in 2018, according to the report. Other OEM Pay users, including Huawei Pay, Xiaomi Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay, will exceed 20 million by 2020.

In addition, the research found that contactless payment transactions, conducted across all types of payment cards, mobile and wearable devices, would reach USD 1 trillion in value in 2018, a year earlier than previously anticipated by Juniper Research.