Apple Pay to expand to France, Switzerland, Hong Kong and aims the web

The company also intends to head to the web and make Apple Pay available for online payments via an Apple Pay button that uses Touch ID for authentication.

When a user clicks the button, a sheet comes down that prompts the him or her to securely authenticate the purchase using continuity right on their iPhone or Apple Watch with Touch ID. Merchants already are signed up to bring their web storefronts to support Apple Pay on the web.

Regarding Apple Pay expansion, the mobile payment service will be supported by Visa Europe for its launch in Switzerland and France. Other supporting payment networks are yet to be announced.