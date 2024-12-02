



Following this announcement, in collaboration with payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, Tap to Pay on iPhone is expected to make it easy for businesses of any size to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app. Throughout this process, no additional hardware or payment terminal will be required.

In addition, Apple will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and businesses in the region of the UAE, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Tap to Pay on iPhone’s launch in the UAE

Through the use of the Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants will have the possibility to accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At the moment of checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone or Apple Watch, or other digital wallets near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

At the same time, payment platforms and app developers will be enabled to integrate Tap to Pay on iPhone into their iOS apps, making it easy for merchants to enable this secure and convenient capability. Furthermore, Adyen, Magnati, and Network International are the first payment platforms in the UAE to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. Tap to Pay on iPhone was developed in order to work with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customers’ payment data will be protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure. All transactions made using Tap to Pay on iPhone are set to be encrypted and processed using the Secure Element, and Apple will not know what is being purchased or who is buying it.