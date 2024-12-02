Apple joins NFC Forum

Representing Apple on the NFC Forums board of directors is Aon Mujtaba, the companys director of Wireless Systems Engineering. Mujtaba has been credited with multiple wireless patents owned by Apple.

The NFC Forum was launched as a nonprofit industry association in 2004. It is a collaboration between chipmakers, communications companies, and consumer electronics makers.

Other sponsors of the NFC Forum include Google, Samsung, Intel, Sony, Broadcom, Visa, MasterCard, Nokia and Qualcomm.

Though NFC technology has been around for years, interest in it, particularly for mobile payments, has surged since Apple adopted it in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. They were joined this year by the Apple Watch, all of which are capable of authorizing secure wireless transactions with Apple Pay.