Apple fined USD 1.2 billion by French antitrust regulator

In its decision, the French regulator said Apple imposed prices on retail premium resellers so that the prices were aligned with those charged by the US-based company in its own shops, or on the Internet. Furthermore, the French authority declared that Apple’s two wholesalers in France fully followed the US company’s instructions on how to allocate its products to customers, instead of freely determining their commercial policy.

As a result, the two wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were fined EUR 76 million and EUR 63 respectively, the authority said. Tech Data had no immediate comment to make and Ingram Micro could not immediately be reached, Reuters added.

The fine comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on US tech companies by European regulators, who have been delving into the large companies’ powerful market position, the tax they pay, and how they protect consumers’ privacy.

Apple said it would appeal the watchdog’s ruling, which it said was at odds with legal precedent in France.