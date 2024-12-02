Apple Card holders can skip their April 2020 payments

To offer relief to their cardholders who are struggling with the financial side effects of the global pandemic, Apple launched an aid programme in March that allowed customers to defer their March payments without accruing interest. The company is offering the same for the month of April, as well.

This programme joins the long list of other steps Apple is taking to help their customers during the Covid-19 outbreak and keep them safe. Before closing down all retail locations to reduce disease transmission, Apple gave their employees additional sick days, increased the cleaning staff at stores nationwide and reduced the number of available seating options in-store to keep customers apart from one another.

The financial aid programme can be opted into by simply sending a message to a support representative through the Wallet application. Cardholders who enrolled the program in March 2020 will have to do so again for April. – AFP Relaxnews says.