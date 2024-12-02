Appian launches solution that accelerates customer and asset onboarding

The Institutional Onboarding solution delivers pre-built data records, AI-based document understanding, and packaged integrations to accelerate onboarding. The solution unifies customer communications across all channels, centralizes document management, and helps reduce the time it takes to identify and resolve potential risks stemming from variations in products, geographies, categories, and industries.

Using Appian’s Records data management capability, users get a complete, 360-degree view of a customer and the full onboarding context, regardless of where that data resides across the organization. It also includes built-in AI services for intelligent content extraction and automated document assembly.