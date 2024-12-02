Ant Group expands cross-border payment services for Asian Games 2023

Ant Group in collaboration with the Asian Games, spanning across various sectors including digital payments, travel, ticketing services, and sustainability efforts. Notably, Ant Group is directing its efforts to facilitate cross-border digital payments, establishing a seamless connection between international payment methods and the Chinese market. Ahead of Asia's upcoming Olympic-style sports event in 2023 hosted in Hangzhou, China, users of foreign e-wallets and international bank cards can now scan and make payments across Alipay's extensive merchant network.











Equipping overseas travellers with seamless payments

Thanks to the support from the People’s Bank of China, a rising number of overseas e-wallets will be able to ‘roam’ in China using Alipay+, Ant Group's cross-border paytech and marketing solutions, through their collaboration with NetsUnion Clearing Corporation. Their users may use their familiar home wallets throughout commercial outlets on Alipay China's merchant network. The first batch of such overseas e-wallets includes AlipayHK from Hong Kong SAR China, KaKao Pay from South Korea, and Touch’n Go eWallet from Malaysia. More overseas e-wallet users will be able to pay in the Chinese mainland during the Asian Games.

Meanwhile, overseas travellers can also bind their international bank cards of major card networks to Alipay app and pay for goods and services, including Asian Games tickets with no hassle

Developed by Ant Group, Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants, digital payment service providers, and consumer accounts worldwide, sharing vigorous growth brought by digital economy with the world.

Celebrating the Asian Games spirit, Alipay+ partners across Asia including Dana (Indonesia), GCash (the Philippines), Kakao Pay (South Korea), Touch 'n Go e-Wallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), and MPay (Macao SAR, China) are actively engaging their users to take part in the global digital torch relay for the Asian Games. The campaign helped pass the digital flame of the Games across 45 Asian countries and regions.

As a one-stop payment and lifestyle service platform, Alipay provides a broad range of technology services for the Asian Games' outreach to global fans. Volunteers of the company's Blue Vest programme, known for its role in China's financial literacy campaigns, as well as Ant Group's staff from China and abroad are also actively volunteering across the Games' venues and the city of Hangzhou.