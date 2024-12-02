Ant Group adds to Marriott International's digital operations in China

The partnership will see Marriott International improve its digital operations in the Chinese market by providing Alipay members with various benefits when they sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Rewards Programme, Marriott’s signature loyalty programme.

Marriott International will deliver more membership benefits with upgrades on products and services to further improve the consumer experience under its strong brand portfolio. The partnership with Alipay, the leading digital open platform under Ant Group, will expand the potential for Marriott International to serve more customers in China. The partnership also presents more opportunities for the tourism industry to embrace digital transformation in its operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Marriott’s officials stated that with this development, they hope to keep up with the digital marketing trend in China.