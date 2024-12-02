Ant Financial, CK Hutchison establish joint venture

The new venture will allow Ant Financial’s Alipay to offer services via companies under CK Hutchison, which operates ports, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications businesses across 50 countries.

Ant Financial currently operates its payment app under the Alipay brand in Hong Kong, which offers transaction services at around 4,000 outlets in the city. The new joint venture will take over operation of the app, though it will still be branded Alipay.

Ant Financial has ramped up overseas expansion this year, making new investments in India, Korea, the US and several countries in Southeast Asia.

Ant Financial holds an electronic payments license in Hong Kong, which allowed it to launch its payment services without a local partner. The newly created joint venture effectively gives CK Hutchison a stake in Ant Financial’s Hong Kong business.

The companies expect the venture, which is subject to regulatory approvals, to be completed by the end of the year.