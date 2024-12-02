Ant Financial allegedly eyes WorldFirsts acquisition

According to the publication, Ant Financial has been in talks with WorldFirst for several months; the two companies did not comment on the news.

Apparently, it was unclear whether existing investors would retain a stake in WorldFirst, a company that aims to make foreign exchange simple for people and businesses with global ambitions. The company has heled over 120,000 people, small businesses and online sellers transfer over GBP 60 billion since its inception in 2004.

Earlier in October 2018, International Financial Corporation and Ant Financial launched the 10×1000 Tech for Inclusion programme.