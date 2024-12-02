Android Pay to soon add loyalty features

Android Pay, launched in the early September in the US, enables its users to pay in-stores on NFC-enabled devices running KitKat 4.4 version or higher.

The way Android Pay is expected to work with Coca-Cola purchases is through the brand’s NFC-enabled vending machines (approximately 20.000), which allow users to tap their phone to the payment point and accumulate reward points to buy more cokes.

Google is still reluctant to share adoption numbers, however they said that “millions” of Android owners have linked card information to Android Pay.

Google is also going to be offering reminders. The company is teaming with its mobile carrier partners — Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile — to train their sales reps to promote Android Pay.