André Casterman joins INTIX as Chief Marketing Officer

Over the last 15 years, André steered SWIFT’s strategy and product developments in the Low-value payments / SEPA, corporate cash management and trade finance spaces. He also initiated and led SWIFT’s partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) which delivered a new payment instrument facilitating cross-border trade. André is a member of the Banking Executive Committee of the ICC, focusing on trade digitisation initiatives.

INTIX, based in Mechelen, Belgium and working internationally, is a provider of services for the financial industry. INTIX software enables to create a single window for all financial messaging data facilitating easy access, (compliance) reporting, monitoring, track and trace and business intelligence functionalities.