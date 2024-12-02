AMOS announces e-procurement integration for SeaProc

Seaproc also offers sourcing tools within it platform to achieve cost efficiency. Marine buying organisations can now handle transactions. requests for quote, quotations, purchase orders, contracts, invoicing and delivery receipts are directly interfaced with Amos. This allows buyers to conduct all their daily activities within the Amos platform as all communications, transactions and negotiations can be handled internally.

iMarine Software developed and manages SeaProc, a source-to-settle cloud procurement solution powered by Amazon Web Services. SeaProc connects ship operators with over 50,000 vendors globally and provides a unified platform for managing and monitoring technical trading, contract management, e-invoicing, logistics, business reporting and trading rule management in a scalable and secure environment. The service is backed by a 24/7 support hub that monitors trading and assists users based on urgent response time policy.