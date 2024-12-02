American Express brings SME finance to the UK with ezbob

Through the partnership eligible American Express business clients will receive a referral to apply for up to GBP 300,000 in finance from ezbob at a fixed annual interest rate from 3% per year.

Ezbob will enable eligible American Express UK-based SME business customers to access quick and paper-free credit. The firm says companies can apply for a loan in ten minutes – and, if successful – receive funds on the same day.

American Express and Oxford Economics recently conducted a global study of senior executives of 3,000 SMEs, which revealed that while UK SMEs remain confident, a significant number (24%) struggle to access finance to help grow and support their business.

The research highlighted that hidden fees, a lack of flexible repayment options and lengthy application processes are among the greatest challenges for small businesses looking to access finance or capital.