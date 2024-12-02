Amazon to shut down local daily deals site, opens physical store

Any vouchers customers have already bought will not be affected by the change, and they will be able to purchase deals as they normally would until the shutdown date. Other deals that Amazon offers will not be affected by Amazon Locals closure. Business will continue as usual for its Deal of the Day, Gold Box Deals and Kindle Daily Deals, according to the company, cited by TechCrunch.

In related news, LivingSocial laid off 200 employees, a full 20% of its workforce, according to TechCrunch. In September 2015, Groupon announced that it would lay off 1,100 people and shut down its operations in seven countries.

Amazon also announced that it is about to open a store in Seattle called Amazon Books, its first physical location, www.theverge.com reports. According to the company, it will not entirely be doing things like a traditional store, but will be relying on Amazon.com data, including customer ratings, sales totals, and Goodreads popularity, to decide which books to stock. The titles in Amazons bookstore will be offered at the same price as those online. But in addition to books, shoppers at Amazons bookstore will also get to peruse the companys devices, including Kindles, the Echo, the Fire TV, and Fire Tablets.

Earlier in October 2015, Amazon shut down Amazon Destinations, a hotel booking website it launched in April 2015.