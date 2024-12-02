Amazon to open large retail locations similar to department stores

This step is expected to help the tech company extend its reach in sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas, according to The Wall Street Journal, and the plan to launch large stores will mark a new expansion for the ecommerce giant into brick-and-mortar retail, an area Amazon has long disrupted.

Some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California. The new retail spaces will be around 30,000 square feet, smaller than most department stores, which typically occupy about 100,000 square feet, and will offer items from top consumer brands. The Amazon stores are expected to have a footprint similar to scaled-down formats that Bloomingdale’s Inc., Nordstrom Inc., and other department store chains have begun opening.





It is unclear what brands Amazon will offer in the stores, although the company’s private label goods are expected to feature prominently. Amazon sells scores of products including clothes, furniture, batteries, and electronic devices through many of its own labels. The plans aren’t yet final and could change, The Wall Street Journal reports.