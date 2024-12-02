Amazon to investigate the use of Alexa for P2P payments

According to The Wall Street Journal, cited by Mobile World Live, Amazon has already integrated some of the Alexa team with staff from its online wallet service Amazon Pay, with a view to developing voice control for transactions.

By offering P2P transactions, the company would start competing with traditional financial services providers, social media companies and mobile applications offering such services.

In addition, Amazon is reportedly investigating ways to enable point of sale payments in physical stores through tie-ups with retailers. However, the company’s interest into financial services is still at an early stage, according to the same publication.