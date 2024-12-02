Amazon Pay integrates Affirm to offer more flexible payment options

This partnership brings Affirm’s pay-over-time technology, used by millions of customers on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app, to Amazon Pay’s simple and secure payment solution.











Appealing to more customers

Amazon Pay merchants, including Casper, USA Berkey Filters, and UltraSabers, have already integrated Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout within Amazon Pay, and they anticipate increases in overall sales and conversion while reaching new customers.

Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales — merchants using Affirm have reported 60% higher average order values when compared to other payment methods, as per Affirm. It can also increase customer loyalty, as approximately 88% of Affirm purchases are from repeat Affirm users.

Officials from Amazon Pay said they know customers want convenient and flexible payment options—whether they're checking out on Amazon.com or using Amazon Pay. With Affirm on Amazon Pay, merchants can offer a pay-over-time option to their existing customers and have another way to reach new customers.





How do Affirm’s flexible payments work?

Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout offers bi-weekly and monthly pay-over-time options side-by-side at checkout. Customers who click the Amazon Pay button on a participating retailer’s site at checkout can select Affirm as their payment method, and go through a quick, real-time approval process with no added cost and no impact to their credit score. Once approved, they can pay-over-time for purchases over USD 50 with APRs starting at 0%. Customers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront as there are no late or hidden fees.

Using Amazon Pay makes the checkout experience at online merchants just as convenient as shopping on Amazon.com. It offers customers a simple and secure way to manage payment methods and review purchases. If a customer has an Amazon account, they already have Amazon Pay and can use the same payment methods, shipping address, and email already safely stored in their Amazon.com account. And now, customers can check out using Affirm in only a few steps via the Amazon Pay button.

Representatives from Affirm explained that digital wallets are an increasingly critical part of the shopping experience and are expected to account for over half of ecommerce transactions worldwide by 2025. In addition, customers want more choice and flexibility when paying online. By integrating Affirm's Adaptive Checkout, thousands of merchants can offer their customers personalised payment options and increased spending power through Amazon Pay's convenient and secure checkout experience.





What does Affirm do?

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — they empower consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. They show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.