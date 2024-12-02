Amazon One takes off to reach its customers

The plane is part of a fleet of 40 leased from two air-freight companies and it was launched at the Seafair Air Show in Seattle, washingtonpost.com reports.

The side of the plane is emblazoned with the words Prime Air, and its underside features the Amazon logo. The curved Amazon arrow appears on the tail. This plane is the first to be splashed with Amazon branding.

The creation of a fleet of planes is a broader investment by Amazon to shore up its delivery capabilities. It has begun with a network of drivers that could deliver packages within local markets.

“Creating an air transportation network is expanding our capacity to ensure great delivery speeds for our Prime members for years to come,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, in a statement.