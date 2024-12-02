Amazon is allegedly introducing a payments system in India

The program allows partner sellers in the country to integrate Amazon’s payment option into their respective websites, betanews.com reports. The service works as a replacement for PayPal, which serves as an acquirer that offers a payment processing service for online vendors and for other commercial users.

PayPal is one of the few payment services that Amazon Payments, a subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides means to process transactions online, does not support yet. Amazon Payments was launched in 2007. Amazon is presently test-driving its Login and Pay with Amazon program in India. The company launched it in the US in 2014. Through it, Amazon provides its partner merchants the ability to find new customers by inviting online shoppers and let them login and pay for products with their Amazon credentials.

However, the upcoming service could also be a payment aggregator such as PayZippy. PayZippy, which was launched by Flipkart in 2013 and shut down in 2014, was a payment gateway to help shoppers buy things on the ecommerce portal through their debit and credit cards.