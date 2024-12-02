Amazon India caught devising schematics for proprietary fashion and lifestyle private labels

Amazon India has already interviewed people from online fashion retailers Jabong and Myntra and is still looking out for a person to head the business.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO at ecommerce consultancy firm Ace Turtle, has claimed that private labels yield increased margins to retailers (55% – 65%). In the US, Amazon sells products under its private brand labels. Pinzon is an Amazon private brand of towels and bed-sheets and batteries USB cords, laptop bags among others come under Amazon Basics.