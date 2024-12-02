Amazon Go freshly launched shopping tech for improved Seattle store shopping experience

Moreover, via Amazon Go app, users can enter the store, order the products of interest and go, without the need to queue for them. The checkout-free feature is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

The integrated Just Walk Out technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart. When customers finish shopping, they can leave the store. Shortly after, customers Amazon account are charged and a notification of receipt is also sent.

To benefit from this feature, customers need an Amazon account, a supported smartphone, and the free Amazon Go app. Customers can buy ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options and local kitchens and bakeries.