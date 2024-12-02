Amazon expected to expand through physical stores across US

The company is preparing to build a chain of convenience stores as well as drive-through locations where customers can pick up groceries ordered online, theguardian.com reports.

The new stores are said to be taking inspiration from Aldi and Lidl and would be stocked with mostly perishable items but also give customers the opportunity to order other items for pickup via their smartphones.

This move would follow the launch of a physical bookshop in Seattle in 2015. Bookshops are also slated to open in San Diego, New York, Portland and Chicago.

It has been reported that the physical stores will be for the exclusive use of customers signed up to Amazon Fresh food delivery service, which is available for USD 15 a month on top of Amazon Prime’s USD 99 annual fee.

The company has been expanding the grocery delivery service rapidly, recently adding new cities across the US. It is now available in Seattle, New York, Washington, Boston, northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Stamford, Baltimore and large parts of California.

In June 2015 it launched outside of the US for the first time, offering grocery delivery to homes in parts of north and east London.