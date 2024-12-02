Amazon deal with Hangzhou zone to boost cross-border ecommerce

Zhejiang province is ready to make use of cross-border ecommerce to improve trade, which accounted for 0.9% in the Q1 of 2016. Exports increased with 0.3% in the same period, business-standard.com reports.

Chinese merchants will soon be able to sell their commodities in 185 countries and regions using Amazons online marketplace. Cross-border sales account for nearly one fourth of total revenue from third party merchants in Amazons global marketplaces. The number of Chinese traders there doubled in Q1 compared to 2015.