Amazon, Bayern Munich sign ecommerce partnership

The agreement will initially be available only for customers in Germany. This becomes the club’s third official online shopping platform, alongside their website store and Tmall Global – the Chinese platform which began the collaboration with Bayern in 2015.

By teaming up with Amazon to extend their digital sale options, Bayern have become the fourth soccer team to do so, and the first in Germany. As a result, online searches of the German team will enable fans to find and purchase the team’s merchandise more easily.