Amazon and Flipkart launch festive sales on same days

Amazon and Flipkart are the biggest ecommerce players in the Indian subcontinent. In March 2017, Flipkart had a market share of 57% and currently counts Ebay, Tencent, and Microsoft among its investors. Amazon has also made big investments in India, managing to secure a top place in the ecommerce business.

Amazon will hold its Great Indian Festival campaign between 20 and 24 September, during the same days on which Flipkart has also announced it Big Billion Days sales. The US-based ecommerce company will offer 12 hours early access to its premium customers on 20 September.

The Indian company promises big discounts (some reaching 90%) and easy buying options such as EMI on credit and debit cards, exchange offers and buy-now-pay-later.

The sale will have offers on a range of products from smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, apparel, fashion accessories, personal care, among others.