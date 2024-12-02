Alternative Payments announces Shopify deal for payments integration

The integration will provide Shopify customers with access to almost 30 non-card payment options in the world, including Direct Debit (SEPA EuroDebit), Bank Transfers, eWallets, Local Cards, Prepaid Cards and Credit Transfers.

Via this integration, store owners using Shopify now have more opportunities to monetize users from all over the world, in the context of an increasing demand for alternative payments methods. By only opening a free account with Alternative Payments, and adding the payment gateway to their shop, Shopify store owners can expand their revenue streams and convert more than 60% of global customers who do not use credit cards for online shopping.

In spite of the availability of traditional payment choices at checkout, alternative online payment methods have outpaced credit cards in global ecommerce, a recent yStats report indicates. Alternative Payments provides a global payment infrastructure to ensure ecommerce merchants can convert international web traffic into approved transactions. The core gateway handles cross-border payments by streamlining a portfolio of global payments solutions into a single checkout flow. Alternative Payments is the exclusive provider of the direct debit solution EuroDebit/SEPA, reaching over 520 million EU consumers.