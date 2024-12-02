Alternative Payments adds mCoinz to further serve merchants in Middle East

mCoinz vouchers are available across the Middle East at over 60,000 point of sale locations. mCoinz is one of the most popular payment method which allows users to pay for goods and/or services from online web shops, while no credit card or bank account is required.

The consumer selects the mCoinz payment option at the Alternative Payments checkout and enters the unique PIN to approve the transaction. Transactions are processed in real-time and chargeback free, minimising the risk for the merchants.

mCoinz coverage includes the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, expanding in other Middle East countries.