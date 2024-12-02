Alternative Airlines, Braintree to offer new checkout experience for travellers

This integration is part of the collaboration between Alternative Airlines and PayPal, which began in 2015.

With Braintree, the checkout process will now be fully embedded into the Alternative Airlines’ site, and will initially be available for all flights purchased using Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal through the Alternative Airlines website. Moreover, in the future, other payment methods will be made available through Braintree, such as Google Pay and American Express.

Currently, Alternative Airlines offers over 25 ways to pay, including international and region-specific methods such as M-Pesa, Airtel, Sofort,Tigo Pesa, as well as the option to buy flights on finance.