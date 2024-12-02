Alpha Beta Commerce launches WooCommerce hosting platform

The platform is designed to help merchants grow their businesses via the WooCommerce framework, digitaljournal.com reports. Their platform, translated in five languages, reaches all of Alpha Beta Commerces 750+ merchants from the UK, Japan, and Spain. Merchants can use the platform in their language.

Created in collaboration with several design partners, Alpha Beta Commerce has over 100 themes listed in three different categories, designed to give merchants the options they need to launch their ecommerce website. All themes utilise one of two WordPress frameworks, Justin Tadlocks Hybrid Core or Underscores, and use the built-in theme customiser.

New themes will continue to evolve to include advanced features typically only available with fully-customised storefronts. Merchants that purchase new themes from the Alpha Beta Commerce Marketplace will benefit from continuous updates, enhanced functionality, and support provided by the development partners.

Built with features and integrations, Alpha Beta Commerce is the first host to provide an environment for merchants who want to use WooCommerce but dont want to manage their own ecommerce technology infrastructure. By selecting one of the Alpha Beta Commerce plans, retailers have access to a number of features.

Alpha Beta Commerce customers can sign up for one of the four subscription types or connect with one of their live chat support developers. While an Alpha Beta Commerce subscription comes with a handful of themes, premium themes can be purchased for USD 60, and a slew of development partners is available for custom work.