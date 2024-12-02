Allied Wallet releases new integration with Jigoshop

Allied Wallet is a payment processor that provides integrations with the ability to enable global online payment processing in less than a day. They partner with shopping cart solutions and ecommerce plugins that are currently available in the market.

Jigoshop is an open source solution with a wide variety of tools to manage an online store. With over 70 themes and over 300 extensions, Jigoshop helps merchants manage their online businesses. Allied Wallet currently serves over 125 million customers internationally. With Jigoshop, the two solutions are bound to be paired to provide a great ecommerce solution for merchants all over the world.