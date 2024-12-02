Allied Wallet offers more than 100 payment methods for cross-border ecommerce

As a payment solution provider, it gives businesses the ability to accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Diners Club. Due to the growth of ecommerce and international travel, many merchants now require their payment provider to accept China UnionPay and JCB.

Allied Wallet enables their merchants to accept many payment methods around the world in countries like Hong Kong, Sweden, Ireland, Brazil, Australia, Poland, Israel, Cyprus, Peru, Portugal, Spain, and virtually all across the European, Asian, South and North American regions.

Within the list of Allied Wallet’s accepted alternative payment methods are companies like AstroPay, Dinero Mail, iDEAL, Efecty, Multibanco, Pago Efectivo, Pago Facil, Poli Payments, Przeleway24, Qiwi, Raberil Trading, and Teleingreso.