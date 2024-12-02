Allied Wallet Africa integrates with J2Store

Due to this partnership, Allied Wallet Africa’s set of payment solutions are now integrated with J2Store for merchants all over the world. The company’s international payment solutions enable online business owners to accept 164 currencies globally and receive payouts directly into their bank accounts.

The integration between Allied Wallet Africa and J2Store enables merchants to get their online store up and running with no setup fee in 12 hours.

Earlier in June 2019, Allied Wallet has become compatible with several preferred payment options in Saudi Arabia.