Allied Wallet adds Shopperpress shopping cart to their online payment platform

Merchants that would like to use Shopperpress’ WordPress shopping cart solution can now integrate with Allied Wallet as a primary or secondary payment platform for their online transactions.

Allied Wallet`s online payment platform serves 196 countries with simple integrations for nearly every popular ecommerce platform. With a new module built for Shopperpress, they invite over 10,000 new customers to pair their online stores with multi-currency payment processing in 164 currencies with one integration.

For more information about Allied Wallet, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.