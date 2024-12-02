Allied Wallet adds new payment options for online businesses in Norway

Allied Wallet is continually adding new payment options all over the world as part of its global mission to connect buyers and sellers. Now, Allied Wallet is compatible with several Norwegian payment methods including BankAxess, Mobilepay, Paylevo, and Trustly.

According to the press release, 100% of Norway’s population of 5.3 million is banked and 96% of this population is on the internet. The average user spends EUR 1,943 shopping online annually. Almost 50% of their transactions are via bank transfer or digital wallet. That is why their users prefer bank transfer payment methods like BankAxess and Trustly.

By connecting these new payment methods, the aim is to help online businesses increase their sales on Norway’s most popular goods – clothing, home electronics, and books.