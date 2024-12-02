All Nippon Airways brings PayPal to online booking

Customers in selected countries will be able to pay for their international flights by using PayPal via ANA’s website and app. Domestic services within Japan can also be paid for via this method if booked at the same time as an international flight.

PayPal will be available for customers in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Cambodia, Australia, the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland.

The new payment method joins credit cards, ANA Sky Coins, convenience stores and bank transfers as acceptable ways to pay for online purchases.