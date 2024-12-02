Alipay, The Tourism Authority of Thailand sign letter of intent

Alipay is currently in talks with Thai government agencies, including the TAT, to enhance Chinese tourists’ overall experience in Thailand. Alipay will provide more payment method via its platform and help Thai local merchants improve their services and better supporting the needs of the Chinese travellers.

In 2018, Thailand welcomed over 10.5 million visitors from China (out of 38 million total arrivals), making it the number one source market for the country.

Chinese tourists spent on average THB 55,579 (around USD 1749) per person per trip in 2018, up 5.1% year-on-year, generating THB 586,471 million (around USD 18,462 million) revenue (up 12.6%).