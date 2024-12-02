Alipay rolls out in-app "Travel Guide" service

Alipay users visiting Munich’s Oktoberfest and Viktualienmarkt downtown can now use the Alipay app to access information on the culture and history of both venues, a map of the inner city and a guide on individual stalls and products across several dozens of merchants in both locations.

The new Travel Guide aims to simplify trips to Germany for guests from the Far East. Alipay users benefit also from existing services including better exchange rates for higher level members, coupons and vouchers that they can redeem on site, finding local attractions, such as shops, restaurants and entertainment, and receiving instant tax refund at participating merchants and airports.